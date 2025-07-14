90 Day Fiancé star Eric Rosenbrook has announced the death of his newborn baby daughter - shortly after he was said to have been arrested for assaulting the little girl’s mum.

Taking to his Facebook page on Thursday (July 10), Rosenbrook announced the tot, who was called Alisa Eleanor, had died the day before. He did not give the reason for her death, and also made it clear he would not be sharing any more information.

He wrote: “It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend tragedy has struck, Yesterday at 12:53pm after 5 days on life support, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom. I do not want well wishes or questions. I will not anwer anything, read or reply. I ask just for prayers for her.”

His seemingly now estranged wife Leida Margaretha appeared to deactivate her Instagram account shortly after the infant’s death, but she had previosuly also shared a request for prayers for her daughter. “Dear God… You can take away my life, but do not take away my daughter’s life…” Leida reportedly wrote, according to Us Weekly, in a heartbreaking post on Saturday July 5. “She just born… And God… If this is going to be my lesson to appreciate life since I’ve been struggling with suicidal thoughts then take away my trauma… Help. Me. Find. Peace. Help. Me. Forgive,” she added.

It comes after Rosenbrook was reportedly arrested over the July 4th weekend for allegedly slapping a woman believed to be Leida, while she was holding Alisa. He was arrested in Adams, Wisconsin, for domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct.

Following his arrest, a temporary restraining order was granted against Eric on Monday July 7. Although court records do not name Leida directly, the petitioner’s initials and birth date match hers. The restraining order includes several conditions including no contact with Leida and restrictions on alcohol and bar visits. Rosenbrook pleaded not guilty to both charges on the same day.

According to TMZ, the woman involved in the incident, whose name has not been officially released but is assumed to be Leida, reportedly told police that Rosenbrook had been drinking when he left to get food and didn’t return for some time. When she went to look for him, she found him passed out in his car outside their apartment and recorded a video of him before waking him up.

When he then came back in to the apartment, she told him he could not take the child from her due to his intoxicated state. That’s when, according to the report, he allegedly slapped her while she was still cradling the baby. Rosenbrook was reportedly subsequently arrested shortly after 2am on July 5. He reportedly admitted to the authorities that he hit the woman but denied striking the baby.

According to TMZ, Rosenbrook admitted the incident to police but but emphasised that the baby girl was not harmed. He also revealed to officers that the altercation has led to a break-up between himself and his wife. On his Facebook page, Rosenbrook has listed his relationship status as separated.

47-year-old Rosenbrook and Leida, aged 36, wed in 2018 after meeting on season six of the TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé. Viewers of the series watched as Eric met his future wife on an international dating site. Leida filed for divorce last year, though that filing was later withdrawn.