An actress who gave birth last month has shared a selfie from a hospital bed after fans raised concerns about her appearance.

Taking to her Instagram, actress Ishita Dutta posted a photo of herself alongside her two-year-old son Vaayu from a hospital bed, telling fans the last month or so has been challenging for her.

The photo was one of her hand, and also the hand of her son, Vaayu, who recently turned two. Both of their hands had IV cannulas in them..

“It’s been a really tough month . . . At a time when I was supposed to be with my newborn, I was making hospital rounds instead," she wrote. She added that both she and Vaayu had been feeling unwell.

She did not share any details about what exactly was wrong with either herself or her young son, but Ishita did assure her fans that they are both on the mend. “Thankfully, both Vaayu and I are doing much better now," she shared.

In her post, she also addressed the comments she has received recently about her weight loss. Ishita clarified: “A lot of you have been asking me about my weight loss — it wasn’t deliberate, just a result of being unwell."

Ishita Dutta welcomed her second child, Veda, with her husband fellow actor Vatsal Seth on June 10. Their first child, son Vaayu, was born on July 19 2023. The star is considered one of the finest actresses in the Hindi TV industry.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Ishita shared her postpartum routine and diet and attributed her weight loss to breastfeeding. "I’ve been on a very healthy diet—no sugar, lots of veggies, nuts, seeds, and fruits. I’ve also been having soups and absolutely no junk food. All smaller, frequent meals. Breastfeeding makes you lose a lot of calories,” she said.

The mum-of-two has also previously opened up about other health issues she has had shortly after giving birth. In her YouTube vlog, Ishita talked about experiening postpartum depression in 2023 after she welcomed Vaayu. She shared that she used to cry for hours without knowing the exact reason.

"One thing in particular that I want to talk about is postpartum depression. Yes, yes, I know. There will be a lot of comments now of women saying, ‘we have given birth to five children. We haven't faced all these.,” she told viewers. “I am sorry, but this is something that we are going through. This is something that we are experiencing and feeling. We are not making it up. Most women go through it. I used to cry for hours not knowing what happened. I would feel terrible."