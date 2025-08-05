A new series of Perfect Match has aired on Netflix - and one the stars has announced she’s engaged and expecting a child with someone she met on the show.

Fans of Netflix dating show are watching a new batch of singles from the reality show universe meet and date in a new series of Perfect Match.

The Mole star Hannah Burns hasn’t been introduced in to the villa yet in the first six episodes which are available to watch on the streaming platform - but fans have known for weeks that the 24-year-old is expecting her first child.

She has now revealed that she is engaged and expecting a baby with a man she seemingly met on Perfect Match - but she hasn’t said who yet. Writing on Instagram, she said she “flirted hard enough” to tick off the two bucket list goals off her list. But, she hasn’t shared the identity of her fiancé.

Now, fans are speculating about which man from the cast he is. It’s safe to say we already know it isn’t Love is Blind UK’s Ollie Sutherland, as fans have known for months that he is also engaged to a co-star - Love is Blind US’s Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Smith - and they too will be having a baby this year.

So, who do fans think Hannah is in a relationship with, and why have Ollie and AD announced their relationship but Hannah hasn’t yet announced hers? Keep reading on to find out all you need to know.

Hannah Burns is engaged and expecting a baby after appearing on Netflix's Perfect Match - but she has not yet revealed the identity of the man she is in a relationship with. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Who is Hannah Burns having a baby with?

Hannah has not yet revealed who she is expecting a baby with. But, she has spoken out about being cut from the villa scenes which suggests viewers may not see her chatting with her fellow contestants much. And that could mean any clues about who her baby daddy could be are limited, even when viewers see her enter the villa.

Fans have been speculating on Reddit about who Hannah could be with. One person wrote: “I think it might be someone she met while filming but not on the show.” They added: “I have seen glimpses of the guy in her videos and he doesn’t look like any cast member. She’s fuelling the speculation for attention but fair enough since they made her keep it a secret and cut her from the show.”

Another viewer guessed: “Based on the cast photos it has to be either ray or Jalen (Olomu-Brown from Too Hot to Handle) but the hands 100% look like Ray’s (Gantt from Love Island US),” adding that Hannah does follow Ray on Instagram.

A third person suggested that she could be with another former Love Island USA contestant, Carrington Rodriguez. We await official confirmation from Hannah, and we’ll update this page when she offiicially announces the identity of the man.

Why hasn’t Hannah announced her relationship like Ollie and AD?

There’s some confusion about why Ollie and AD were able to announce their relationship back in March, after meeting on Perfect Match last year - over four months before the show launched on Netflix - But Hannah seemingly isn’t able to announce her relationship due to contract obligations.

It is not unusual for reality show contestants to be sworn to secrecy about what happens during their show before it airs. In fact, it is often written in to their contract.

Love Is Blind couple Ollie Sutherland and Amber 'AD' Smith during a promo for Perfect Match season 3. The couple are engaged and are expecting a baby after appearing on the show. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Hannah has also said that she has been prevented from going public with her relationship because of the show. She uploaded a video on TikTok on Saturday (August 2), where she wrote: “Being told you have to keep your engagement a secret for six months only to find out you were completely cut from Perfect Match. What was the reason exactly?”

Referring to Ollie and AD’s announcement in another video, she wrote: “Since my castmates from PM announced their engagement and fake relationships, can I be allowed to announce my BD/fiancé now or ????" She added: “Like, the double standard is INSANE."

Her comments suggest that different contestants may have been given different guidelines to follow, but Netflix has not responded to the claims Hannah has made. Ollie and AD have also not spoken out about the allegations.