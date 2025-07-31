Police belive they may have found the skull of Julian Story, around six weeks after he was allegedly murdered and beheaded by his girlfriend Tamika Chesser.

Julian’s body was found when emergency services were called to the property on Flinders Highway, Port Lincoln, South Australia on Thursday June 19 following reports of a small fire. When police entered the home, they found the dismembered body of 39-year-old Julian inside.

His partner Tamika Chesser, aged 34, was taken to custody charged with his murder. Chesser was the runner up on Beauty and the Geek in Australia in 2010, and also worked as an OnlyFans porn star.

A statement released by local police at the time said Julian’s head had been removed, and had not been found despite “extensive searches”.

But now, more than a month after Story was killed, police believe they may have found his head. Officers released a new statment today (Thursday July 31) in which they said they had received information from a member of the public, who has not been named, who said they found what appeared to be a human skull in a scrub area.

Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke said the skull was found “in an area that was not in view of the public or nearby to any walking paths,” and that the area had not been an area of interest or previously searched by police.

Julian Story, whose dismembered body was found in Port Lincoln, South Australia. Police have arrested his girlfriend Tamika Chesser on suspicion of murder. | South Australia Police

“Preliminary investigations and phone calls to Forensic Science Centre has provided information that the remains are most likely human and I believe that they are the remains of Julian Story,” Fielke said.

Former Beauty and the Geek runner-up and OnlyFans porn star Tamika Chesser is in custody for allegedly beheading her boyfriend in Australia | Tamika Chesser / Instagram

“To confirm this however, those remains are going to be subjected to further forensic and scientific testing over the coming days.”

Fielke said detectives would undertake a thorough search where the remains were found, asking members of the public to avoid the area. He added that the skull was found by someone walking their dog.

He said: “The dog ran off into the scrub [but]dog didn’t come back immediately on being called.” The dog owner then discovered the remains when going to collect their pet.

Fielke said Julian’s family had been informed of the update and were “very happy with the progress” of the investigation. He added that they are now planning his funeral. Investigators believe Julian was killed around midnight on the Tuesday June 17.

Chesser has been charged with murder, and is also facing charges of interfering with a corpse and assaulting an officer. She remains in custody under a mental health detention order.