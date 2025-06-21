A former Beauty and the Geek contestant has been charged with murder after a man’s body was discovered inside a house in Port Lincoln, South Australia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the property on Flinders Highway on Thursday afternoon following reports of a small fire. When police entered the home, they found the man deceased inside.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder. According to 7News, she had previously appeared on the reality show Beauty and the Geek, where beautiful women are paired with socially awkward but intellectually gifted men to compete for a cash prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Branch and Forensic Response Section flew to the regional town to assist with the investigation. Forensic teams were seen at the scene for several hours.

SA Police State Operations Service Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott told reporters on Friday: “We understand that the female who has been arrested and the deceased male both lived at this address.”

A former Beauty and the Geek contestant has been charged with murder after a man’s body was discovered inside a house in Port Lincoln, South Australia. | Getty Images

He added that it is not yet clear how long the man had been dead and declined to comment on his injuries, but assured the public the case was not “random.”

Neighbours expressed shock at the incident. One described the accused as “really nice,” while another said he attempted to extinguish the fire but it was “too smoky.” It is understood the couple had only recently moved into the home together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman appeared in court via video link from Port Lincoln Hospital, where she remains under police guard. She is being detained under a mental health order and is expected to appear in court again in December.

Due to a suppression order, the accused cannot be named.