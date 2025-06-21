A woman has been charged with murdering her 69-year-old sister, allegedly over a missing diamond-encrusted Rolex watch.

Nancy Pexton, also 69, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of killing her older sister, Jennifer Abbott, also known as film director Sarah Steinberg, who was found stabbed to death in her Camden flat last week.

It is understood that Pexton is nine months younger than Abbott.

Jennifer’s Facebook page lists her as :“CEO/ Producer/Director and an author of many novels. Screenplay writer at Maddison Productions, CEO at Atlantis Rising Production and CEO at Grizzly Films and Orchid Production.”

Police launched a murder investigation after Abbott’s body was discovered on Friday at her home in Mornington Place, north London. She was last seen walking herdog on June 10. She was found three days later by her concerned niece and a neighbour who had offered to help.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a post-mortem examination established the cause of death as sharp force trauma.

Neighbours said Ms Abbott was well known in the local community and often seen walking her pet corgi. One described her as “exuberant” and “vivacious.” Detectives are investigating whether her death is linked to a missing diamond-encrusted Rolex, reportedly stolen from her home.

During a brief court appearance, Pexton, of no fixed address, spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth. She wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit and was flanked by two security guards in the dock.

Deputy District Judge Lee Marklew remanded her in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey scheduled for Tuesday, June 24. He told her: “You will meet your barrister and will be given some advice in the coming weeks. This is an administrative hearing. You will be remanded in custody until then.”