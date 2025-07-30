A reality TV star has told his Instagram fans that he has been attacked in his local supermarket in a ‘homophobic’ incident.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Pixie Polite was taken to hospital for treatment for suspected concussion following what they described as a “homophobic attack” in a Tesco superstore.

They spoke about the incident on their Instagram story, writing: ” Just got assaulted in Tesco at Colliers Wood. Punched in the back of the neck/head. Sick of this s***.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They returned later to reassure their fans that they are okay overall, writing: “Hi all. Lots of messages, texts and calls. All appreciated and seen but no brain space to respond properly so just popping a lil something here for now. Main point is I’m ok, police were surprisingly great.

“An incident that evolved from general comments and mocking, into verbal homophobic abuse, then into violence. When they catch the guy it will be prosecuted as there’s cctv, witnesses and I also got a picture of the guy.

“Mentally fine, but heading to hospital with suspected concussion. But overall soooo fine. All checked out. All seems to be conducive to a general head injury, so looks like no concussion, but need to keep an eye out over the next few days just in case symptoms worsen.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Pixie Polite has told fans about being victim to a 'homophobic attack' in a Tesco supermarket. Photo by Instagram/@pixiepolite. | Instagram/@pixiepolite

Pixie Polite gave an update on Tuesday (July 29) regarding her health, writing: “Majorly appreciate everyone’s concern and blown away by the amount of messages I have received. Feeling a little groggy today, and have taken the day off to rest and process what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall I’m pretty much fine but I am feeling the same sense of righteous indignation I felt last night. So please enjoy this picture of me looking like a bad ass, while I daydream about justice today.”

She received many messages of support from some of her 55,000 followers. One said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken that this happened to you. Sending you so much love and the biggest hugs.”

The Metropolitan Police Service confirmed the incident and is treating it as a hate crime. A statement read, “Police spoke with one victim, a man in his 30s. An investigation has been launched, and the incident is being treated as a hate crime. Enquiries are ongoing. At this stage, no arrests have been made.”