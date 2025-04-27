Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and Pose actress Jiggly Caliente has died at the age of 44, her family has said.

They had announced on Thursday that the drag performer, who took part in the original US competition during season four, had part of her leg amputated due to a “severe infection”.

A statement from her family on Instagram said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4.42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.

“Her legacy is one of love, courage and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.

“She will be deeply missed, always loved and eternally remembered.”

At the time of publication, no cause of death has been confirmed.