RuPaul's Drag Race US starJiggly Caliente has suffered “a serious health setback” that has led to her leg being amputated.

The star, whose real name is Bianca Castro, has been treated in hospital due to a “severe infection” and as a result “has undergone the loss of most of her right leg” - according to a post shared on her Instagram account by her family.

The statement, shared on behalf of the 43-year-old Filipino star added that, because of her health issue, Bianca will not be appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines. She will also not be participating in any public appearances for the foreseeable future as her “recovery will be extensive”.

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together. While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels.

“Bianca's family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength, and prayers.”

Drag queen Jiggly Caliente, whose real name is Bianca Castro, has been treated in hospital due to a "severe infection" which has led to her having most of her leg amputated. Photo by Instagram/@jigglycalienteofficial. | Instagram/@jigglycalienteofficial

Bianca’s friends and family have since done as asked, and have posted many messages of support. They messages have come from fellow drag queens and other celebrities, as well as fans.

American drag queen Ginger Minj wrote: “Sister, I love you more than words can say. You’re always on my mind and I’m sending you all the good thoughts in the world!” Fellow Filipino drag star Marina Summers said: “Love you ate. Sending all love to you and your family! We are here for youuu!”

Drag Race judge Carson Kressley commented: “Sending so much love your way - keeping you close to our hearts.”

Casto first rose to fame as drag queen Jiggly Caliente in 2012 during the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. She then returned for the sixth season of spin-off show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2021.

More recently, she's been a judge on Drag Race Philippines, which launched in 2022 and has appeared on all three seasons of the show to date until her health issue prevented her from returning.