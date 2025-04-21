Vanessa Konopka: Influencer, 28, dies following lengthy health battle after collapsing at party on holiday island Boracay in Philippines
Popular vlogger Vanessa Konopka was forced to stay in a hospital in Philippines for months as she lost her ability to eat and walk, according to her devastated boyfriend. Doctors diagnosed Vanessa with pneumonia and severe liver damage when she was rushed in for treatment.
She was left bedridden by the illnesses after the ill-fated party on the beautiful vacation island of Boracay. During this time, Vanessa couldn't speak, sit up by herself or go outside for fresh air.
As her condition improved she went back online. Vanessa ran a successful vlog alongside Brazilian boyfriend Fernando called "Happiness Crossing". It was usually filled with exciting footage documenting the couple's travels but in the past few months it was footage from Vanessa's hospital bed.
Fernando, had set up a GoFundMe page to ask for donations from their followers to raise enough money to get an air ambulance to fly Vanessa home so she could be with her loved ones. Tragically, just two weeks after the update, Vanessa passed away.
He confirmed she died on March 7 as he said: "Once again, I can only ask for your prayers so that God may bring comfort to the hearts of her loved ones. I trust in him, I know he is with Vanessa and I know God is always with us.
"Kushka, if you are perhaps reading this somewhere, thank you so much for teaching me how to love myself, it doesn't matter what other people think, she showed me how to love myself, and how to follow my dreams. I will forever love you and we may see each other again."
