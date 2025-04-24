Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV presenter Emma Willis has revealed that she underwent heart surgery after doctors found a hole in her heart.

The star took to Instagram to share the news with her two million followers that she underwent a ‘keyhole’ procedure a few weeks ago. In a post on the site, Emma, 49, shared images from her time in hospital and thanked medical staff for their support.

Emma said: “A big humungous THANK YOU to the team at the Royal Brompton Hospital for their care and support.A few weeks ago, I had keyhole heart surgery, which feels very strange to write, and even stranger when I say it out loud. From investigations last year, to diagnosis and then surgery, they were absolutely incredible.”

She added: “Turns out, I’ve been pottering around for 48 years blissfully unaware I had a hole in my heart. Isn’t it bonkers what’s happening in our bodies that we have no idea about…What blows my mind even more is the wonders of modern medicine, and the spectacular people that save, fix and help us every single day. Can you imagine what it must feel like to have a pair of hand that can do that job?! They are the real superstar…”

A ‘hole in the heart’ is often the name given to a type of congenital heart disease, which is present in people from birth. A ventricular septal defect is when there is a hole between the two chambers of the heart, and symptoms can include a shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, fainting and irregular heartbeats, according to the British Heart Foundation.

The Voice presenter heaped praise on her surgeon Dr Ee Ling Heng. She said: “She was recommended as ‘a spectacular pair of hands’, but my god, she’s that and so much more. She has an ease and warmth that made me feel instantly comfortable all whilst being incredible professional and informative.

“I ask a million questions, and she answered them with the patience of a saint. I knew as soon as we met that she was the woman I wanted poking around in my heart. Thank you Ee Ling, you’re one in a trillion.”

Emma also praised husband Matt Willis for his support during the health episode, saying that he “never left my side” during the process. The couple, who host Love Is Blind UK together, married in 2008 and share three children together.