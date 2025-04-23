This Morning star Josie Gibson suffers 'health scare' after filming new travel show as she reveals 'embarrassing' condition
The TV presenter had finished filming Around The World In First Class before moving on to film The 1970s Diet for the channel, both of which aired earlier this year. Throughout filming, she underwent a health check that uncovered that the 40-year-old had developed gout after overindulging during Around The World In First Class.
Josie told Bella Magazine: “I got a bit of a health scare while filming this show, so it knocked me into submission a bit, I had to do something about myself.
"I've learnt more about my sleep as well, I had to track how many hours of sleep I was getting. I was living on four or five, six hours at a push, but now I make sure I get eight or nine hours, and I feel like a totally different human being.
"I'm a better mum, I'm better at my job, I remember things a lot more. I try and walk a lot more now than I did because I was so tired all the time I'd take the car everywhere."
Gout is a type of arthritis that can result in severe joint pain.
According to the NHS, symptoms include sudden pain in your joints, more commonly in your big toe but pain can also manifest in your feet, ankles, hands, wrists, elbows and knees. Sufferers may also suffer from hot, swollen red skin over the affected joint.
A gout attack can be triggered by a number of different issues, including taking certain medications, drinking too much alcohol, eating a large amount of food, becoming dehydrated or injuring a joint.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication such as ibuprofen are often used to manage gout attacks, while steroids may be given is the condition does not improve. The NHS also recommends eating a healthy diet, limiting alcohol intake, increasing your vitamin C intake, and regularly exercising among other strategies to manage the condition.
The former Big Brother winner called her condition “embarrassing”, adding: “I thought only kings like Henry VIII got gout. I was like, I'm a 40-year-old woman, this is really embarrassing. I think when some presenters taste something, they just have a little nibble. But I love my food too much, I just can't help it.”
Josie revealed that she was eventually able overcome the illness. She said: “As soon as I stopped catching all the flights and started drinking a bit more water and less champagne, it levelled itself out.”
If you or someone you know may have been affected by this story, you can reach out to charity Versus Arthritis for help and support. Call 0800 5200 520 from Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm. You can also email the charity at [email protected]. More information can be found on the Versus Arthritis website.
