What is gout?

Gout is a type of arthritis that can result in severe joint pain.

According to the NHS, symptoms include sudden pain in your joints, more commonly in your big toe but pain can also manifest in your feet, ankles, hands, wrists, elbows and knees. Sufferers may also suffer from hot, swollen red skin over the affected joint.

A gout attack can be triggered by a number of different issues, including taking certain medications, drinking too much alcohol, eating a large amount of food, becoming dehydrated or injuring a joint.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication such as ibuprofen are often used to manage gout attacks, while steroids may be given is the condition does not improve. The NHS also recommends eating a healthy diet, limiting alcohol intake, increasing your vitamin C intake, and regularly exercising among other strategies to manage the condition.