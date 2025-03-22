TV presenter Davina McCall was visibly emotional during Comic Relief’s live fundraiser last night (March 21) as she opened up about her brain tumour diagnosis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davina, who was part of the presenting team for the Comic Relief: Funny For Money live telethon, took a moment to reflect on her health scare. Doctors discovered in late 2024 that the 57-year-old had a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst.

Davina underwent surgery to remove the tumour, telling the Red Nose Day audience that the experience was “the hardest thing I’ve ever been through”. Taking time to speak directly to the live studio audience and to those at home, Davina said: “I had a pretty mad year this year. Doctors found a benign brain tumour, by chance, and after a lot of deliberating, I had it removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davina McCall became visibly emotional during the live broadcast of Comic Relief: Funny For Money as she opened up about her experience of being treated for a brain tumour. | BBC

“And it’s been, quite possibly, the hardest thing I’ve ever been through and this whole experience, weirdly, kind of weighing up all the risks and all the positive things about having this tumour removed made me think deeply about what life is all about, and what really, really matters when things get tough.”

Going on to thank the doctors who treated her and her family and friends for their support, the star broke down on stage and had to take a few moment to compose herself before naming her partner Michael Douglas as her biggest support. Urging people to donate to Comic Relief, Davina added: “There are so many people who are scared, they’re in trouble, they’re in danger - we’ve seen it tonight, right?

“And they don’t have the friends, or the money, or the support that I did. I know I was so lucky.”

Davina joined the presenting team for her first live TV job since undergoing surgery in November 2024. She was joined by Jonathan Ross, Alesha Dixon, Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond, Joel Dommett, Tom Allen and AJ Odudu on the live telethon, which raised more than £34m for Comic Relief.