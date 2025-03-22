After a night of sketches, performances and fundraising, it was revealed that Red Nose Day 2025 raised a whopping total for Comic Relief.

By the end of the annual telethon, hosts Tom Allen and AJ Odudu confirmed that more than £34 million had been raised for the charity. The total amount raised by the end of the show was £34,022, 590.

The money raised will go towards Comic Relief’s efforts to support communities by funding food, healthcare, shelter and basics across the UK and the globe. The total was reached after a night which included new sketches involving some of the biggest BBC shows including Strictly Come Dancing and Gladiators.

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “On behalf of us all, I want to say a heartfelt thank you. Your extraordinary efforts have helped raise £34,022,590 that will help tackle some of the most urgent problems facing millions of people here in the UK and across the world.

More than £34 million was raised for Comic Relief during the live show. | BBC/Comic Relief 2025/James Stack

“The kindness we’ve seen is nothing short of incredible, and every donation, big or small reminds us that when we come together, we can help inspire real and meaningful change. Forty years on, the power of laughter to change lives remains as true today as it did in 1985.”

Viewers watched and donated as hosts Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Alesha Dixon, Joel Dommett, Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond, Tom Allen and AJ Odudu brought a night of entertainment to audiences. Tom and AJ announced the final total at the end of the broadcast.

How does 2025 Comic Relief fundraising total compare to other years?

The total of just over £34m was just shy of 2024’s total, which hit £38,631,548. While still an impressive amount raised by the British public, the 2025 total is the lowest amount raised since the 1997 broadcast.

The full list of previous totals are:

2025 - £34m

2024 - £38.6m

2023 - £35.3m

2022 - £42.8m

2021 - £55m

2019 - £63.5m

2017 - £76m

2015 - £99.4m

2013 - £100.3m

2011 - £108.4m

2009 - £82.3m

2007 - £67.7m

2005 - £65m

2003 - £61.6m

2001 - £61m

1999 - £35m

1997 - £27m

1995 - £22m

1993 - £18m

1991 - £20m

1989 - £26.9m

1988 - £15m

Fundraising hit its peak in the early 2010s, with 2011 remaining the highest total of £108.4m. Red Nose Day 2011 saw fundraising efforts from celebrities including Chris Moyle hosting a 52-hour radio marathon on BBC Radio 1, and a 100km trek in Kenya carried out by stars including Lorraine Kelly, Dermot O’Leary, Craig David, Nadia Sawalha, Ronnie Ancona, Olly Murs, Scott Mills, Kara Tointon and Peter White.

It is also worth noting that up until 2021, the live fundraiser was held biennially, rather than its current schedule of airing every year.