The annual Red Nose Day fundraiser is back for 2025, with thousands taking part in events across the country.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fundraising is taking place across the UK all day, from schools to bigger challenges like Jamie Laing’s Ultra Marathon Man, all in the name of charity.

Red Nose Day is one of the biggest charity fundraising days in the country, raising millions of pounds every years for Comic Relief. The chairy will have even more reason to celebrate, with 2025 marking its 40th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the history of Comic Relief and Red Nose Day.

Red Nose Day has been an annual tradition since 1988. | Getty Images

What is Comic Relief - when was it launched?

Comic Relief is a charity which raised money to help people around the UK and the globe. The charity was founded in 1985 by writer Richard Curtis and comedy legend Sir Lenny Henry.

The pair launched the charity in response to the famine in Ethiopia, which lasted from 1983 until 1985. Charity work Jane Tewson was also involved in its foundation, establishing ‘Comic Relief’ as the operating name of her Charity Projects group. The idea behind Comic Relief was fundraise for the charity through shows and performances held by British comedians.

The charity raises money on behalf of a number of smaller charities and community groups, mostly focusing on children’s charities and poverty charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day is the annual fundraiser day held by the Comic Relief. Traditionally, fundraising challenges in school, workplaces, and community centres across the UK will follow a ‘red nose’ theme (e.g. wear a red nose to work day) with the charity selling ‘red noses’ in retailers and online as another fundraising avenue.

An annual telethon normally takes place on the Red Nose Day. The very first telethon event took place in February 1988 and featured more than 150 comedians and celebrities.

Each year, special sketches and performances are performed on the live telethon, with viewers encouraged to donate throughout the show. Since launching 40 years ago, Comic Relief has raised more than £1.6 billion and has helped more than 100 million people.