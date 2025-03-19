BBC Radio 1 DJ Jamie Laing is running five ultra marathons in just five days for Comic Relief.

The former Made In Chelsea star is just over halfway through his challenge, which will see him run 150 miles over five days and travel on foot from London to Salford. Jamie is raising money for Comic Relief ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday, March 21.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ has so far raised over £180,000 for the charity through his gruelling challenge. He has so far run from central London to Harpenden, Wyboston to Kettering, and is currently in middle of a 30-mile run that will carry him through the Leicestershire countryside from Market Harborough to Loughborough.

Jamie is hoping to be crowned Ultra Marathon Man when he sprints to the finish line on Friday, but what exactly is an ultra marathon? Here’s everything you need to know.

Jamie Laing is running five ultra marathons in just five days for Comic Relief 2025. | Tristan Fewings/Comic Relief/Getty Images

What is an ultra marathon?

An ultra marathon is categorised as a footrace which is long in distance than a normal marathon. This means that any race longer than 26.2 miles (or 42.195km) can be classed as an ultra marathon.

Long-distance runners who under take an ultra marathon will typically run for either 50km (31 miles), 50 miles, 100km (62 miles), or 100 miles. However, the length is completely up to the runner - as long as it is over 26.2 miles, it is an ultra marathon.

Can you walk during an ultra marathon?

Yes, you can walk during an ultra marathon - in fact walking is encourage at point during the run. Many runners who undertake an ultra marathon will use walking as a way to conserve energy for when they really need to run and manage any fatigue that may set in.

For example, some may run on flat terrain and walk up steep inclines. The runner is also recommended to consume around 200-300 calories per hour, with walking helping to facilitate any break needed. Jamie will be taking pit stop breaks during his challenge to fuel up for the long-distance runs.

In official ultra marathon events, there is also usually no risk of being timed-out of finishing as with traditional marathons. This means that the runner can go at their own pace and take as long as needed to complete the distance.