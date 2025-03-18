The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas are reuniting to play the Gallagher brothers for an Oasis-themed sketch this Red Nose Day.

Buckley, 37, will portray Liam while Thomas, 41, will play Noel in the brand new sketch, which is set to air during this Friday’s Red Nose Day live show. The news is big for fans of legendary E4 comedy The Inbetweeners, in which Buckley and Thomas played awkward teens Jay Cartwright and Simon Cooper.

The new sketch will follow the famous brothers, charting their rise to superstardom as well as their infamous, long-running feud. There is set to be a slew of celebrity cameos including Piers Morgan, Martin Lewis, Hugh Dennis, Micky Flanagan and Roisin Conaty among many others.

The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas are reuniting to play Liam and Noel Gallagher in a new Oasis-themed Comic Relief sketch. | Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief/PA Wire

Buckley said: “I had such a fun time with Joe, making this sketch for Comic Relief, and was honoured to be asked to be a part of it. Being a huge Oasis fan, getting to be Liam for the day was a dream come true.”

Thomas added: “I grew up watching Comic Relief and the big sketch was always a highlight of the night. So it’s both thrilling and nerve-racking to be a part of it.”

Famously feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher caused chaos in the UK last summer after announcing a long-awaited reunion tour. The pair have not played live together since 2009, when Noel declared that he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis | Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA Wire

Buckley and Thomas have even recreated the promo image taken of the Gallagher brothers to announce the reunion tour, including oversized, bushy eyebrows. The original photograph of Liam and Noel was believed to be the first the pair had taken together in years.

The Red Nose Day sketch will air during the live Comic Relief: Funny For Money programme, which will air from 7pm on Friday, March 21 on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. The famous annual fundraiser is back to help raise money for