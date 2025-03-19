Jamie Laing is almost more than half way through his gruelling ultra marathon challenge for Comic Relief.

The former Made In Chelsea star has set himself a challenge of running five ultra marathons in just five days, travelling from BBC Broadcasting House in central London to the broadcaster’s Salford offices just outside Manchester.

He kicked off his challenge on Monday, March 17, running 30.5 miles from central London to Harpenden, before undertaking another 30-mile run during the second leg from Wyboston to Kettering yesterday (March 18).

The third day for the BBC Radio 1 DJ is set to be is most gruelling yet. Jamie will run another 30 miles through the hilly Leicestershire countryside from Market Harborough to Loughborough.

Jamie Laing has kicked off the third day of his Ultra Marathon Man challenge for Comic Relief. | Getty Images

He opened up to Radio 1’s breakfast show presenter Greg James about hitting a wall, saying: “I’m a little bit broken if I’m honest. It’s just not what I was expecting. I feel pretty emotional from it all. People are here with signs saying ‘go on Jamie!’ I’m trying to find the energy I usually bring but I just can’t find that this morning."

After corralling from Greg and the listeners, Jamie appeared to have renewed spirits, saying: "The emotional support is just mad. I appreciate everything. We’re gonna get this done. We’ll get through it and we’ll do it. It’s for such an amazing cause."

The incredible challenge is being held as a fundraiser for Comic Relief, with Jamie set to finish his run live at the BBC’s Salford studios during the Comic Relief: Funny For Money live show on Friday, March 21. The show coincides with Red Nose Day, which encourages participants to don a famous red nose and fundraise for the charity.

At the time of writing, Jamie has so far raised over £100,000 for the charity through the Ultra Marathon Man challenge. To donate to the fundraiser, you can visit the Comic Relief website.