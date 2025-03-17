BBC Radio 1 DJ Jamie Laing has kicked off his incredible Red Nose Day 2025 fundraiser.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Made In Chelsea star, 36, had launch his Ultra Marathon Man challenge, which will see him run five ultra marathons in just five days. Jamie kicked off his first marathon from BBC Broadcasting House this morning (March 17).

Jamie will attempt to run 150 miles by Friday, aiming to end the challenge in Manchester. Find out more about how to follow Jamie’s challenge and how to donate below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing has kicked off his Red Nose Day 2025 ultra marathon fundraiser. | BBC/Comic Relief /Latoya Fits

Where is Jamie Laing running for Comic Relief?

Jamie’s incredible attempt will see him run five ultra marathons in only five days. The challenge will see the star travel from London to Manchester.

He kicked off his first ultra marathon in central London, and will conclude his first run in Harpenden. He left BBC Broadcasting House at 8.20am on Monday, March 17.

The rest of the challenge will see Jamie run through the country, concluding his run at the BBC Radio 1 offices in Salford.

BBC Radio 1 and BBC News will be following every step of his challenge. You can follow the live blog, or tune into the radio station for updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to donate to Jamie Laing’s Red Nose Day 2025 fundraiser

If you wish to support Jamie in his challenge, you can donate to Comic Relief via this link. The Red Nose Day 2025 live annual fundraising special will air from 7pm on Friday, March 21.

The results of Jamie’s challenge will be revealed on the live show, as well as the amount raised for Comic Relief up until that point.