EastEnders is set to air a special episode as part of Red Nose Day 2025.

The BBC soap, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary, will air a mini five-minute episode, focusing on Albert Square legend Phil Mitchell, who is currently battling with his mental health in a storyline currently airing in the show. Viewers were left shocked as Phil’s mental health rapidly deteriorated in the run-up to the 40th anniversary week, including attempting to take his own life.

After experiencing flashbacks to his younger years and being found by Linda, Nigel and his returning brother Grant on the brink of suicide, fans watched as Phil was admitted to a mental health unit for treatment. Now, a new special episode will see the soap icon seek the help he needs, with bosses hoping that the storyline will help to highlight the issue.

Phil is set to be seen meeting a young man named Andy inside the facility, with whom he bonds over shared experiences. The new mini-episode has been created in consultation with Brandon Centre, a Comic Relief-funded youth mental health charity.

The episode will air live during Comic Relief: Funny For Money, the Red Nose Day 2025 live fundraiser on BBC1. The fundraising special will air at 7pm on Friday, March 21.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “We’re thrilled to be working alongside Comic Relief and Brandon Centre as we continue to explore the complex realities of Phil’s journey with mental health. Whilst seeking treatment, Phil and Andy quickly realise they have more in common than they first anticipated.”

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, added: “Comic Relief has a long and proud history of supporting incredible organisations who are delivering vital work to help tackle homelessness and the ongoing mental health crisis. We are extremely grateful to EastEnders and Brandon Centre for their work in helping to create this powerful and poignant film that will resonate with so many.

“Together with your support this Red Nose Day, we can help ensure support just like this is available to those who need it the most right here in the UK and around the world.”

Julia Brown, CEO of Brandon Centre, said that Comic Relief’s support of the charity has been “invaluable”. She added: “Working alongside the EastEnders team has been hugely important, as it is significantly helping raise awareness of the drastic impact of homelessness on young people’s lives.”