Keith Allen is set to join the cast of EastEnders for a special episode focusing on Phil’s mental health recovery.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set across four weeks, the episode will focus on Phil’s journey in the mental health unit from the moment he starts treatment, as his character prepares to face his inner trauma and understand what may have contributed to his depression diagnosis and his symptoms of psychosis.

Having attempted to end his own life on the 40th anniversary when his mental health reached a crisis point, Phil is initially reluctant to open up in therapy and group activities, but he soon befriends another patient called Gaz after the pair bond over their shared life experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) and Gaz (Keith Allen) | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Keith Allen, star of the small and silver screen will take on the role of Gaz, and is known for a variety of roles, with highlights including Trainspotting, The Others and The Buckingham Murders.

EastEnders says it has worked closely with The Samaritans, Rethink Mental Illness, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), and Mind to ensure Phil’s story is portrayed as accurately and as sensitively as possible.

Speaking on his guest role, Keith Allen said: “I’ve written a number one hit single, I’ve presented Top of the Pops, I’ve played the lead in the West End and I was at Craven Cottage when we beat Juventus 4-1...Could it get better than that? Well, yes, I’ve just guested in an episode of EastEnders...What a joy! And what an honour to be a part of Steve McFadden’s incredibly moving story line. I may be a resting actor but I now rest in peace.”

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders executive producer added: “I’m delighted to welcome the incredibly talented Keith Allen to the cast of EastEnders as he takes on the guest role of Gaz in a special episode focusing on Phil’s mental health. As Phil struggles to begin treatment, we explore how his relationship with fellow patient Gaz, helps Phil to take the first step in his road to recovery. Keith and Steve’s performances are both phenomenal, and thoughtfully and sensitively portray the complex realities of mental health recovery and the impact of hypermasculinity.”