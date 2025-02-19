EastEnders has kicked off its 40th anniversary week with one big revelation already given to fans.

Viewers watch last night’s episode (February 18) as it was revealed who attacked Cindy Beale on Christmas Day after her affair with Junior was brought to light. Cindy (Michelle Collins) had been left for dead on Albert Square on Christmas Day after being whacked over the head with a shovel.

There were nine suspects on the square, including the Beale family and the Knight family. Cindy, who found herself in hospital after the attack and trying to piece together what she could remember, had grown to suspect Ian in recent weeks.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Cindy arrived at the Beale’s home on the square armed with Phil Mitchell’s gun, to be confronted with Ian holding their late daughter Lucy’s locket - which had been taken from Cindy in the Christmas Day attack.

Confronting her ex-husband, Cindy pointed the gun towards him before Ian told her that their son Peter was actually responsible for the attack. As Cindy took in the news, Kathy, Ian’s mum, arrived at the home.

It was at this point that Kathy revealed that it was her that hit Cindy over the head with a shovel left her for dead on Christmas Day, saying her “only regret” was “not leaving you for dead”. She told her former daughter-in-law: "It was me. I saw what you did to him. I saw him throw you out. Out in the snow.

"And I thought that was it. That you were gone, that all of this was finally over. Ian, he just fell to pieces. He went crazy. And I had to stand there and watch that. Watch what you had done to him."

The revelation set into motion a series of events that saw Cindy shoot Ian in the arm amid a struggle to get the gun. Later in the episode, Ian was shoved into Reiss’s moving car, which then crashed into the Queen Vic and sparked a huge explosion.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about the revelation. One said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “I still don’t believe it was Kathy. There’s definitely more to this.” Another added: “I think it’s Peter and Kathy is just covering for him.”

Explosive scenes for the BBC soap’s 40th anniversary will air this week, with a special hour-long episode on Wednesday, February 19 and a live episode on Thursday, February 20.