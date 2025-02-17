2025 could well be Natalie Cassidy’s year.

The 41-year-old actress, who has portrayed Sonia Fowler on EastEnders since she was 10 years old, is set to leave the soap as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations.

Having spent almost her entire career on the BBC soap - save for a stint on Strictly Come Dancing - Cassidy’s foray into the entertainment world this year could propel her into stardom. Just a couple of weekends ago she was unmasked as Bush on ITV’s The Masked Singer, and it seems the only way is up for the soap star.

In fact, industry experts are predicting her career path to follow the trajectory of someone like Stacey Solomon, meaning there is one inevitable place Cassidy will end up later this year.

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy was Bush on The Masked Singer. | ITV

Speaking to the Sun, brand expert Nick Ede said: “Obviously EastEnders gives a really good salary and shows like Strictly, which she did in 2009, pay very well. But away from the BBC she can now do endorsement deals and commercial deals - she can utilise her following on social media to promote stuff.

“I know she's going to be hosting a couple of documentaries for Channel 4, which is quite interesting because people like her.”

Ede added that Natalie’s final destination in 2025 is likely to be ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in a pathway that is well-travelled for Masked Singer stars. As recently as last year, McFly’s Danny Jones won the singing show as Piranha, before going on to be crowned king of the jungle at the end of 2024.

In her first interview since announcing her departure, Natalie revealed that reaching the age of 42 later this inspired her decision to take on new challenges. Speaking to the Sun she said: “I'm 42 this year, I just feel like it's time to be brave. You don't want to get to 70 and think, 'I never tried that'.

“I've loved this programme with all my heart. I started at ten, it's in my bones, it's in my heart. I'd been thinking about it for a little while. I had a wonderful chat with Chris back in the summer. It's just exciting.”

As the soap gears up for its 40th-anniversary episodes, speculation is mounting over whether Sonia will meet a tragic end in a dramatic explosion at the Queen Vic.