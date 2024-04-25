EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy pays heartbreaking tribute to her late father on anniversary of his death

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy pays heartbreaking tribute to her late father on the anniversary of his death. Natalie took to her Instagram to share her thoughts and wrote: “I lost my daddy 3 years ago today. It’s just another day but everything seems heightened somehow. I’m feeling very proud of myself and very happy and cry tears because I miss him so much not because I’m sad.

“And grief doesn’t start and stop on tap. It’s always with you but you learn to smile through it, even laugh and move on with your life. You’d be proud dad.”

Alongside the tribute, Natalie posted a photograph of herself with her dad when she was a little girl. EastEnders co-star and friend Patsy Palmer responded by saying “Love you darling. He’s with you 100% as we know. He is so proud of you and so am I. You are a shining light,” whilst TV presenter Gaby Roslin said: “So much love my sweet.”

Fans were also keen to share their own thoughts on Natalie’s tribute and one said: “Thinking of you @natcass1 it’s hard grief, no one can tell you how it will be, I lost my dad Feb 2021 from covid. I miss him so much,” whilst another one said: “Sending hugs to you Natalie, I lost my wonderful Daddy on exactly the same day 3 years ago and miss him so much too. He;’s a huge miss but you're so right you do learn to smile through it and remember the wonderful times you spent together.”

In 2021, Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler in the BBC soap EastEnders, shared the news that her father Charles had passed away at 84 on her Instagram and wrote: “I’ve been very quiet the last few weeks. I lost my precious daddy three weeks ago today.