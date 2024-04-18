EastEnders cancelled: Why is EastEnders not on TV tonight as soap is removed from TV listings
EastEnders has been cancelled tonight (Thursday April 18) and removed from the TV listings. EastEnders is usually on TV every week from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm.
Wednesday night’s (April 17) episode featured an hour-long special for the 10 year anniversary of Lucy Beale’s death. Back in 2014 Lucy was killed by younger brother Bobby Beale after he hit her over the head with a jewellery box. His adoptive mother Jane Beale found Lucy unresponsive as a young Bobby stood holding the jewellery box and said: “she started it” not realising she was dead.
Following the hour long special episode, which will also see the start of Yolande Trueman’s sexual assault storyline. EastEnders Thursday night programme has been cancelled. Thankfully normal scheduling times will resume from next week.
This comes after Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) recently kissed ex-husband George Knight. Cindy was seen comforting her ex-husband George over the recent death of his mother Gloria. The pair shared a passionate kiss but what will this mean for the exes and how will Georges finance Elaine Peacock react?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
