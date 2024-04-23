The EastEnders star will be making her return next week. (Picture: BBC)

A tenured EastEnders character will be making a shock return to Albert Square next week.

Bianca Jackson is set to make another dramatic return to Walford amidst the ongoing tension between Whitney and Zack. Sonia is taken aback when she encounters Bianca unexpectedly in the square, marking the start of a series of surprising events. Bianca's arrival also brings her face-to-face with Reiss, but her main concern quickly becomes Zack's disappearance. Determined to get answers, Bianca confronts Whitney about Zack's whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Zack returns home but struggles to dodge Bianca's probing questions. Faced with the pressure, he eventually leaves, seeking solace at The Vic where he intends to speak with Whitney. However, their conversation is interrupted by Wahida, a mother who wants to discuss her son's experience with Usher Syndrome.

After a heart-to-heart with Linda, Bianca tries to get to the bottom of Zack's behavior. Whitney, on the other hand, is dealing with her own challenges, including a successful meeting with Britney's teacher regarding Britney's Usher Syndrome diagnosis. However, a revelation from Reiss about Britney's parentage threatens to disrupt her relief.

Things take a drastic turn when social services intervene, taking Britney away until Whitney's side of the story can be verified. As Whitney grapples with this crisis, Bianca and Zack join forces to locate Keeley, hoping to resolve the situation.