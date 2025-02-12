EastEnders fans are being warned of a major change to the soap’s regular schedule ahead of the highly-anticipated 40th anniversary week.

The BBC soap is set to air a series of special episodes next week to mark the momentous milestone for the show. This includes a special hour-long episode on Wednesday, February 19 and a live episode on Thursday, February 20.

Fans are eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming episodes with explosive drama promised by producers. However, the BBC have sent viewers a warning that the schedule for the soap will look a little different when the anniversary week kicks off on Monday, February 17.

Viewers will be able to vote on Denise's storyline during the EastEnders 40th anniversary week. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

EastEnders fans are normally able to watch the drama early, with each new episode available from 6am on early release on the BBC iPlayer. Bosses have confirmed however that there will be no early release episodes during the anniversary week.

Instead, episodes will be released simultaneously on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday (February 17) to Friday (February 21). Not only does it keep the schedule consistent with the live episode airing on Thursday night, but EastEnders bosses will be hoping to keep the dramatic storylines under wraps.

Viewers will find out who attacked Cindy on Christmas Day | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The 40th anniversary week will see a number of storylines come to a head, including finally finding out who Cindy Beale’s Christmas Day attacker was. In a landmark move, viewers will also be able to vote on the outcome of Denise’s storyline and decide whether she chooses to be with Ravi or Jack.

Voting will open after Wednesday’s hour-long special episode and close only 20 minutes before the live episode kicks off on Thursday. You can find out more on how to vote here.

Two documentary episodes will also be aired during the anniversary week. Ross Kemp, who has returned as Grant Mitchell, looks back at some of the soap’s iconic storylines and characters from the past four decades in EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square, airing on Monday, February 17 at 8pm on BBC One.

Former EastEnders star Joe Swash will also return to host EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In, which will see him sitting down to talk to cast members about the explosive anniversary storylines, including Denise’s love triangle and Cindy’s attacker reveal. The show will air at 8pm on Tuesday, February 18 on BBC Three.