EastEnders will be celebrating four decade on air later this month, with a groundbreaking public vote giving fans the power to make huge decisions for the show.

The legendary BBC soap will put the power in the hands of viewers, as they give them the choice of storyline for one character. The move is all part of the show’s 40th anniversary celebrations, with a weeks worth of special programming helping to mark the occasion.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw has teased what bosses have in store, saying: "Whilst we’re still keeping the finite details of the 40th close to our chest, I can promise that it will be an unmissable week full of shocking twists that will change Albert Square, and the lives of those who live in it, forever”

When is EastEnders 40th anniversary?

The iconic BBC soap will be celebrating 40 years on the air with two special episodes and a groundbreaking public vote. The first of the two specials will be an hour-long episode airing on Wednesday, February 19.

The second episode will be broadcast on Thursday, February 20. This will be a live episode, the first for the soap since 2015 when EastEnders celebrated its 30th anniversary.

When is the EastEnders 40th public vote?

In between the two episodes airing, there will be a groundbreaking vote that will allow fans to decide on a storyline for one of the show’s characters. The public will be able to vote on who Denise chooses to end up with - Jack or Ravi.

The vote will open at 8.30pm on Wednesday, February 19 after the first hour-long episode airs and will close at 7.10pm on Thursday, February 20, just twenty minutes before the live episode begins airing. Two scripts will be prepared in advance and the cast and crew will have only twenty minutes to disregard the losing script and bring to screen the public’s choice.

Bosses have also teased that another huge decision will be made by viewers throughout the vote, but this choice is being kept under wraps until a later date.

How to vote on EastEnders 40th anniversary

Fans must be registered online with the BBC to cast their vote on the 40th anniversary storyline. To register, you must sign up for an account at BBC.co.uk/account on or before February 19.

What else is happening for EastEnders 40th anniversary?

As previously announced, bosses are looking forward to welcoming back Grant Mitchell to Albert Square. With Ross Kemp returning in the iconic role, producers confirmed that he was returning for a “short stint” but that he would "play a significant part in the show's 40th anniversary".

Kemp is also set to host a new documentary about the show called ‘EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square’. He will take a look back at some of the most explosive and memorable storylines form the past four decades.

Former EastEnders actor Joe Swash will also host a special BBC Three programme to preview the 40th anniversary storylines, which includes revealing to answer to who attacked Cindy Beale on Christmas Day. Joe will chat to members of the cast involved in the upcoming storylines in the 45-minutes special EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In, with a special musical performance from an EastEnders’ superfan.

Joe said: “It was a privilege to take another trip back to Walford to reunite with my EastEnders family ahead of the 40th anniversary. I won’t say too much as I don’t want to spoil it for the viewers, but the week is full of explosive drama, and it was great to hear from the cast themselves about what we can expect from the week.”