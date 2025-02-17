BBC soap EastEnders has been on our screens for 40 years - but how much of the Albert Square antics do you remember? Test yourself with our EastEnders 40th anniversary week quiz.

EastEnders is marking 40 years of love, loss and drama with a special week of TV events this week. As well as their usual fix of fiction from Albert Square, fans of the BBC show will also be able to enjoy some extra scenes as part of a week-long celebration.

Devotees of all things Walford will be able to enjoy their usual half-hour shows on Monday and Tuesday, followed by a special hour-long live show on Wednesday, with a 30-minute live episode on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a host of other shows will be running alongside the episodes, including a 45-minute interview special, hosted by Joe Swash, and a special documentary, EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square, hosted by Ross Kemp.

Kemp, who shot to fame as Grant Mitchell in the soap, is also set to return to the Square this week, almost a decade after leaving, along with several other iconic characters of yesteryear.

The week of specials follows EastEnders versions of fellow BBC shows Celebrity Bridge Of Lies and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip which aired over the weekend - and are available on iPlayer. The full schedule for EastEnders' 40th anniversary week on BBC One and BBC iPlayer is:

Monday, February 17: 7.30pm

Tuesday, February 18: 7.30pm

Wednesday, February 19: 7.30pm (hour-long episode)

Thursday, February 20: 7.30pm (live episode)

Jamie Winstone will reprise her role as a young Peggy Mitchell in scenes set to air during EastEnders' 40th anniversary week. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Writers have teased fans with billing for the live episode, saying it is “set to change Walford, and the lives of those who live in it forever”. And in a further turn, the identity of Cindy Beale’s Christmas Day attacker is set to be revealed.

It comes after Cindy's affair with Junior Knight was exposed in The Vic on Christmas Day via daughter-in-law Lauren. Cindy was the left for dead in the Square after being attacked with a shovel by a mystery assailant.

Whatever happens, the world of Walford is never dull, so it promises to be a dramatic week of happenings.

EastEnders 40th anniversary week quiz

To ready yourself for the celebration, put your EastEnders knowledge to the test with these tense teasers. They do get harder as they go on but we’ve started you off with an easy one so everyone should walk away with at least one point...

Which year was EastEnders first broadcast? Sonia Jackson learned to play which instrument as a child? Who killed Lucy Beale? What was Bianca Jackson's husband called? What was the name of Dot Cotton's son? Who ran over and killed Tiffany Mitchell in 1999? Little Mo hit husband Trevor with what object? What's the name of the local newspaper? What was Lee Carter's occupation before he moved to Albert Square? What nickname did Den always call daughter Sharon? What was Ethel Skinner's pet dog called? What was the name of Phil, Grant and Sam Mitchell's father? Who raped Kathy Beale? What was the make and model of the car Alfie and Kat left in during their 2005 exit from Walford? What does the plaque on Arthur's bench read?

Scroll down for all the answers and see how you got on with these EastEnders brain teasers...

EastEnders was first broadcast in 1985. Sonia Jackson learned to play the trumpet as a child. Bobby Beale killed Lucy Beale. Bianca Jackson's husband was called Ricky Butcher. Dot Cotton's son was "Nasty" Nick Cotton. Frank Butcher ran over and killed Tiffany Mitchell in 1999. Little Mo hit husband Trevor with an iron. The Walford Gazette is the local newspaper. Lee Carter was a soldier in the army before he moved to Albert Square. Den always call daughter Sharon ‘Princess’. Ethel Skinner's pet dog was called Willy. Phil, Grant and Sam Mitchell's father was Eric Mitchell. James-Willmott Brown raped Kathy Beale Alfie and Kat left in a Ford Capri during their 2005 exit from Walford. The plaque on Arthur's bench reads ‘He Loved This Place’.

So, how did you do? Let us know what you scored in the comments below.