Cheryl Fergison has teased that she is returning to the BBC - more than a decade after her EastEnders character was killed off.

The 59-year-old actress, best known for playing Heather Trott, is unlikely to be returning to Albert Square for the soap’s 40th anniversary after her character was brutally killed by Ben Mitchell back in 2012.

Although her character was written out, she made a brief return in 2016 through a voiceover when Dot Cotton discovered a mixtape Heather had made with Shirley Carter, played by Linda Henry. Since leaving the soap, Fergison has taken on a variety of roles, including in the British film White Island, comedy series Mr Bigstuff, and the mockumentary Hard Cell. She has also been seen in a handful of panto shows.

But now, Fergison could be back on the BBC, teasing in a TikTok video that a comeback is in the works.

Former Eastenders actress Cheryl Fergison is set to return to the BBC. | Getty Images

In the video, she said: “I've been packing, getting ready for London next week. Going to be doing a little secret project. Then, I will be filming for the BBC. And then I will be going to The Groove Chorus, working with the beautiful Groove Chorus at The Clapham Ground on the 21st and 22nd.”

Just last month, it was announced that Fergison had secured a role in the BBC comedy Mandy. Created by Diane Morgan as a spin-off of the Sky comedy Rovers, Mandy has been airing on BBC Two since 2019, with a fourth season confirmed earlier this year.

While details about Cheryl’s character remain under wraps, she joins an ensemble cast that includes Michelle Greenidge and Tom Basden - whom Morgan previously worked with in Netflix’s After Life.

Speaking about the upcoming season, BBC’s director of comedy Jon Petrie said: "Series three saw Mandy save a plane from a terrorist attack, commit mass murder with a blowpipe, and get fired from a biscuit factory.

“Mandy gets bigger, bolder, and more brilliantly absurd with every series - and we’re here for every hilarious moment of Diane Morgan’s brilliant creation.”

The series follows Mandy, played by Morgan, as she embarks on bizarre money-making schemes while attempting to dodge her benefits officer. The fourth season will also feature guest appearances from Sian Gibson, Rosie Cavaliero, Jamie Bisping, and Joanna Bacon.

Last year, Fergison revealed that she had undergone a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with womb cancer. She also spoke out about being scammed out of a significant amount of money, which forced her to sell her home.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, she said: “There is a circumstance that started this, which I can't talk about at this moment in time, but it started to spiral. The only way I can say it is I was conned out of a humongous amount of money.

“That led to the cancer thing and everything spiralled. I was robbing Peter to pay Paul. I ended up having to sell my house. Now I am living up north and renting.