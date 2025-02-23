Bex Fowler Eastenders: Major character to return to BBC soap after leaving five years ago
Devastated Bex will jet in after years spent travelling the world to be with her mum, Sonia and the rest of the family as they lay Martin to rest. The tragedy will hit Bex hard as she tries to adjust to everything that’s happened in her absence, including Sonia’s incarceration for murder and the arrival of her newborn sister.
Actor Jasmine Armfield will reprise her role as Bex for a short stint five years after leaving EastEnders in 2020. Speaking of Bex’s return, EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jasmine home to EastEnders as part of Martin’s farewell. There’s no way that Bex would miss her dad’s funeral, and Sonia needs her eldest daughter more than ever. It’s been five years in which Bex has gone out into the world, so she’ll come back with renewed wisdom and experience.”
On her return as Bex Fowler, Jasmine Armfield said: “It’s wonderful to be back at EastEnders and to see so many familiar faces. It’s amazing for me to come home, but for Bex, it’s an absolutely devastating time because she’s lost her dad. She’s grown up a lot, having spent the past few years travelling, so we’re going to see a much more mature and grown-up version of Bex this time around.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.