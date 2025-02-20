Eastenders will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a live episode to be aired tonight (February 20). | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

EastEnders fans are in uproar after Martin Fowler (James Bye) was confirmed dead, marking the end of the iconic Fowler family in Albert Square.

Viewers, shocked by the decision, are now demanding a public vote on the outcome, calling it a “poor decision” that should have never happened.

The series, which celebrates its 40th anniversary reached new heights with the Queen Vic explosion which claimed the life of one of the show’s longest-serving characters.

The disaster unfolded after Reiss (Jonny Freeman) crashed his car into the barrel store, causing gas canisters to explode, just as nearly all of Walford was inside for Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey’s (Emma Barton) wedding reception.

Rumours had circulated that Martin Fowler might not make it, but the confirmation of his death has left fans devastated. His tragic exit means the Fowlers are officially gone, ending their nearly 40-year legacy in Albert Square.

Viewers took to social media to express their frustration, with many branding the choice to kill off Martin as "unacceptable". One fan wrote: "Can’t believe that’s the end of the Fowlers!" while another said: “They did it him so dirty.”

Some fans are so outraged that they want a say in the decision, with one insisting: "We deserve a public vote on this outcome!" Others have questioned whether EastEnders should have ever written him out, given the family’s deep roots in the show. One said: “Why would you kill off the last remaining member of a legacy family.”

The Fowler family has been a cornerstone of EastEnders since the very beginning. Led by Pauline and Arthur Fowler, they were one of the show’s original families, with Martin becoming a fan favourite.