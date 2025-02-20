EastEnders legend Anita Dobson has returned to the BBC soap for the show’s 40th anniversary in a huge shock for fans.

The actress portrayed the iconic character Angie Watts in a sequence during last night’s bumper hour-long special. Dobson played the first landlady of the Queen Vic on the soap from the show’s premiere in 1985 until 1988.

The legendary character appeared in last night’s episode, wearing her original outfit comprising of a striped shirt and blazer, as a figment of Sharon’s imagination as she fought for her life following the shocking explosion at the Queen Vic. Angie was seen urging her daughter to fight to stay alive and call for help, at which point she was saved by Grant Mitchell.

Anita revealed that she had only told her husband, Queen guitarist Sir Brian May, about her return to make sure that the moment was as big a surprise as it could be for fans. She said: “I obviously told Brian, but I honestly haven’t told anybody!

“It’s been really hard because so many people that I’m really close to have said ‘oh, are you going back?’ because I’ve gone back to do the documentary, so it’s been so hard not to say anything.

“But I’ve been a really good girl and I’ve kept my little mouth shut because I didn’t want there to be any spoilers!”

Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon, said that getting to work with Anita once again was “incredibly emotional in a lovely, happy way”.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “Angie Watts is undoubtedly one of EastEnders most formidable and iconic landladies. Since the very first episode, Anita instantly created a character that the audience adored and she not only shaped EastEnders into the show it is today, but also had a huge impact on British television.

“Anita was, of course, top of our ultimate wish list when we were discussing what we would love to include in our special anniversary week, so it was the best birthday present we could ever receive when she said yes.”

The moment shocked fans, with one taking to social media to say: “It's only February, but this is already the TV moment of 2025, the hair, the costume, the script, not being spoilt in advance, the unexpected... just absolute perfection, I stood up off my sofa.”

Another added: “What a genius way of bringing back Angie Watts!! The wonderful Anita Dobson!”

Celebrations for EastEnders’ 40th anniversary will culminate on a special live episode, set to air at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this evening (February 20). Not only that, but viewers have been given the unprecedented opportunity to vote on the storyline, deciding whether Denise should end up with Ravi or Jack and also whether Sonia, who is currently giving birth amid the rubble of the Queen Vic, should call her baby Julia or Toni.