The BBC soap has already marked its 40th anniversary with a bumper episode on Wednesday night (February 19) and revealing Cindy’s Christmas Day attacker earlier this week. However, the celebrations will culminate with a live episode beamed directly into homes from Albert Square.

Not only is the live episode cause for excitement for fans, but viewers will be given the power to shape the soap going forward. Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s live episode.

What time is the EastEnders live episode on at?

The live half-hour episode will air at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 20. The episode will air simultaneously on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What will happen in the live episode?

In true soap style, secrets are being kept under wraps but some of our characters find themselves in tricky situations going into the live episode. Martin and Stacey have just declared their love for one another amid the rubble of the explosion in the Queen Vic, but upon attempting to escape, Martin became trapped under a metal beam - will he survive?

At the same time, Sonia has just went into labour while her, Lauren and Bianca remain inside the crumbling Queen Vic. Her killer ex Reiss has just been killed by falling rubble, with it looking likely that Sonia will need to give birth amongst the chaos.

While sirens and emergency lights flash around her, Denise finds her mind flitting between who she really loves - Jack or Ravi? Scenes in the live episode are set to reveal her final decision, which is in the viewers’ hands...

How to vote on EastEnders 40th Anniversary storyline

In an unprecedented move for a soap, viewers will determine the future happiness of Denise. Fans are able to vote now on whether Denise will end up with Ravi or Jack.

There is also a secret second vote in which viewers will choose the name of Sonia’s new arrival. She told Lauren and Bianca last night (February 19) that she was stuck between the names Julia and Toni, which are references to the show’s original creators Julia Smith and Tony Holland.

To vote on both options, you will need to have an account registered at BBC.co.uk/account. The vote will then be available at on the BBC website.

Click through and make your options before the vote closes at 7.10pm, twenty minutes before the live episode goes to air. Executive producer Chris Clenshaw previously said that the cast and crew will be working with two scripts and will make the decision on which one to go with on as soon as results are confirmed on the night.