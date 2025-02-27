The release date for Doctor Who season two has been confirmed and fans don’t have long to wait for the next installment.

Bosses have confirmed when we will next see the time-traveling Time Lord back on our screens for a host of brand new adventures. not only that, but there has also been some exciting casting news for the upcoming season.

The updates come amid rumours that the show was at threat of being shelved by the BBC and that actor Ncuti Gatwa was on the brink of walking away from his role as the 15th Doctor. While the BBC confirmed that its flagship sci-fi show was not going anywhere, the broadcaster did not comment on rumours that Gatwa has already filmed his departing scenes for the end of season two.

As rumours swirl about the future of the series - here’s what we do now for Doctor Who season two.

When is Doctor Who back?

Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu star in season two of Doctor Who | BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

It has been confirmed that Doctor Who will return to screens on Saturday, April 12. The episodes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Internationally, the new episodes will be aired on Disney+.

Who is in the cast for Doctor Who season two?

As previously mentioned, Ncuti Gatwa returns for a second series as The Doctor. Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, departed the show as The Doctor’s full-time companion, although she is set to make some guest star appearances once again.

Stepping into the shoes as companion in the TARDIS is Varada Sethu, who will play Belinda Chandra. The actress appeared in the first season of the show as Anglican Marine Mundy Flynn in the episode Boom, with the actress promising fans that there will be “nods” to her previous Whoniverse role.

Rose Ayling-Ellis guest stars in Doctor Who season two. | BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Bosses have also lined up some extra special guest stars for season two. Former EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis will join the show for a one-episode stint in season two.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “We always want guest actors on Doctor Who to have fun, but Rose takes it to a whole new level. She storms in with an astonishing performance of terror, anger and bravery in one of the most frightening episodes we’ve ever made.”

Slow Horses star Christopher Chung plays Cassio Palin-Paleen in Doctor Who season two | BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Slow Horses star Christopher Chung also joins the cast as the mysterious Cassio, with Davies saying of the character: “As for whether Cassio is an ally or an enemy of the Doctor, you’ll have to wait and see, but I can promise, it’s one hell of a meeting!”

The Traitors US host and celebrate actor Alan Cumming also joins the cast for season two. The star will voice the character of Mr Ring-a-Ding, a runaway sing-song cartoon who escapes the screen and leads the Doctor on a wild adventure.

Alan Cumming voices Mr Ring-a-Ding in Doctor Who season two. | Josh Going/BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf

Davies said of the actor joining the show: “Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”