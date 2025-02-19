Doctor Who: Has Ncuti Gatwa left show amid 'hiatus' rumours? BBC issue statement about future of sci-fi series

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

19th Feb 2025, 1:34pm

The BBC has issued a statement amid rumours that Doctor Who is being axed and Ncuti Gatwa is walking away from the iconic role.

Ncuti debuted as the 15th Doctor in the latest hit sci-fi series last year, alongside companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and recently appeared in the Christmas special alongside guest star Nicola Coughlan. Rumours have now swirled about the Scottish-Rwandan actor’s future on the show amid news of reshoots for the show’s 15th series, which has been made in collaboration between the BBC and Disney+.

With rumours of Ncuti leaving the role after just two series mixed with modest viewing figures of around 3.5 million per episode, further speculation was put on whether the BBC were considering cancelling the show altogether.

The BBC has issued a statement amid rumours that Ncuti Gatwa will be leaving Doctor Who and the show will be axed.The BBC has issued a statement amid rumours that Ncuti Gatwa will be leaving Doctor Who and the show will be axed.
The BBC has issued a statement amid rumours that Ncuti Gatwa will be leaving Doctor Who and the show will be axed. | BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Now the broadcaster has spoken out, telling The Mirror in a statement: "This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs. The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes - and exactly half of those still have to transmit.”

However, the BBC spokesman did not comment on rumours that Ncuti could be leaving the role, saying: “We never comment on the Doctor and future storylines.”

The Sun reported earlier this week that the Sex Education star had already filmed his final scenes on the show, with a source telling the newspaper: “Ncuti doesn’t want to be tied to the series beyond this and plans to relocate to Los Angeles with several Hollywood projects standing by for him.”

