Tyson Fury will co-manage the England team alongside Wayne Rooney at this year’s Soccer Aid.

The former England striker-turned manager and the ex-heavyweight champion of the world will lead the England team at this year’s annual Unicef charity match, with Rooney, 39, also set to take a turn as player-manager. The ex-Man United star will put his football boots back on for an appearance on the pitch during the match, which will be held at his old stomping ground, Old Trafford.

Fury, 36, has also hinted towards making an appearance himself. He said: “Tyson Fury: England manager. Who would ever have thought it?

“I have had some big fights in my career and the prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight. Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it’s even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year – and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney. How can we lose?

Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney will co-manage this year's England XI at the annual Soccer Aid charity match. | Getty Images

“The work Unicef does all around the world is so special and so important. I really hope that you can come along and support us this summer.”

Rooney, who was most recently manager of Championship side Plymouth Argyle, added: “I enjoyed the last time I was involved at Soccer Aid so much that when the call came for the 2025 match it was a really easy decision.

“I’m a big boxing fan, so to do it alongside Tyson Fury is fantastic. It really sums up how brilliant Soccer Aid is. We have this in common: we’ll both be taking it incredibly seriously.

“Obviously it’s great to lace-up the old boots again – and see some old friends – but the cause is the real reason we are doing this. Unicef needs our help. So, I promise we’ll put on a show for you this June if you buy your tickets to help raise money for Unicef and for children around the world.”

Who is taking part in Soccer Aid 2025?

Alongside Fury and Rooney, a handful of stars taking part in the famous charity match have been announced. Their co-managers have been confirmed as ex-coach Harry Redknapp, Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and former England goalkeeper David James.

Stars set to take part in the England squad include TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, Olympian Sam Quek, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett, and football YouTuber and influencer Angryginge. They will be joined by England legends including Joe Hart, Jermain Defoe, Jill Scott and Gary Neville among many others.

The England squad so far includes:

Paddy McGuinness

Louis Tomlinson

Steven Bartlett

Alex Brooker

Mo Farah

Angryginge

Tom Grennan

Sam Thompson

Sam Quek

Joe Hart

Steph Houghton

Gary Neville

Toni Duggan

Paul Scholes

Jill Scott

Wayne Rooney

Jermain Defoe

This year’s World XI has so far named star such as Gladiators’ Livi Sheldon (AKA Diamond) and ex-Italian international Leonardo Bonucci. The World XI line-up so far includes:

Livi Sheldon

Lee Mack

Gorka Márquez

Leonardo Bonucci

Kaylyn Kyle

Nadia Nadim

Looking forward to the match, Paddy McGuinness said: “This year’s Soccer Aid match at Old Trafford is going to be an absolute belter. I genuinely love this event – it’s a highlight of the year for me.

“I’ve been involved for many years now and still can’t believe it has become the world’s biggest charity football match. I don’t run around quite as much as I used to, which is why I play in goal now – I’m representing all the dads out there, which is funny because the game takes places on Father’s Day.”

When is Soccer Aid 2025?

Soccer Aid 2025 will take place on Saturday, June 15 at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Tickets for the match star from £10 for children and £20 for adults (plus booking fees), with tickets on sale now via SeeTickets.