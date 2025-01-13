Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tyson Fury, the 36-year-old former world heavyweight champion, has announced his retirement from boxing in a cryptic Instagram video.

However, many of his fans remain unconvinced, suspecting this might be another temporary decision.

In the video, Fury said:"Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it and I’m going to end with this: ‘Dick Turpin wore a mask’. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Fury lost his second fight to current titleholder Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. Despite his unanimous points defeat in December, Fury had previously expressed no intention of retiring.

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement in a bizarre Instagram post. | tysonfury on Instagram

This is not the first time Fury has announced his retirement. After retaining his WBC belt by stopping Dillian Whyte at Wembley in 2022, he declared:"I’ve been in this game 20 years, I’m 34 in a few months. I said the third (Deontay) Wilder fight would be my last, but I felt I owed the fans one last homecoming. This is definitely the end of the Gypsy King and I went out with a bang.”

However, Fury returned to the ring, defeating Derek Chisora later that year and French MMA fighter Francis Ngannou in October 2023. His loss to Usyk marked his most recent fight, but fans had been hoping for a long-anticipated bout against fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in 2024.

Promoter Frank Warren reacted to the announcement, telling The Sun:"This is the first I’ve heard of it. I haven’t spoken to him today but God bless him. He’s earned more money than he could spend if he lived to be 1,000-years-old. He’s won every belt he ever wanted to win and he couldn’t have done any more for the sport, for himself or for British boxing. We wish him the absolute best."

Fans have taken to social media to express their doubts about the announcement. One wrote: “Ahhh that annual retirement post. Is it that time of year already?” Another said: “We all know you’re not retiring.” A comment read: “Strategy to gather momentum for the AJ fight.”

Who is Dick Turpin?

Dick Turpin was an infamous highway man from the 1700s and it is unclear why Fury referenced him in his farewell. According to History of York, the Essex-born, he was a member of the violent Gregory Gang before turning to highway robbery after the gang split. Fleeing to Yorkshire after killing a man, Turpin engaged in horse theft and was eventually exposed while imprisoned under the alias John Palmer for shooting his landlord’s cockerel. His true identity came to light when a letter he sent to his brother was returned, and his handwriting was recognised by a former schoolmaster.

Turpin was tried and sentenced to death, ultimately hanged at Tyburn before a large crowd. Ever theatrical, he hired mourners to follow him to the scaffold. After his execution, his body was stolen by a labourer and sold to a surgeon for illegal medical dissection. An outraged York mob recovered Turpin’s body, ensuring his final burial, while the labourer and surgeon were fined for their actions.