Alexander Isak is in stunning form for Newcastle this season. | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s leading man has revealed his stance on joining Arsenal - after a Soccer Aid star tried to persuade him to make the move.

As has been widely reported, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is the ‘dream’ signing for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. In the January transfer window, the Spaniard was given a blank cheque to sign whoever he wanted upfront - but didn’t get anyone’s signature before the window closed.

Now, amid claims that Newcastle getting Champions League football will determine Isak’s future this summer, a source close to him has revealed his position on joining the Gunners. Arsenal are currently without a recognised centre forward, with both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz sidelined due to injury.

According to YouTuber and Soccer Aid star Chunkz, he has been using his footballing connections to try and tap up Isak to join the Emirates this summer - and took to social media to share the outcome. The content creator is friends with the likes of Mason Mount and James Maddison, having filmed videos with both of them in the past.

Posting on Instagram, he confirmed that “Agent Chunkz [is] in action, Isak to Arsenal imminent.

“Just joking, he said he loves Newcastle. I tried though.”

Having scored 19 goals in all competitions so far this season, Isak is one of the most in-form strikers in world football right now. But while Arsenal are prepared to splash the cash, it seems the Swedish forward is content with staying at St James’ Park - for now.

The Magpies are seventh in the Premier League, and play high-flying Nottingham Forest this weekend in a crucial six-pointer. Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attentions towards Hugo Ekitite, a French forward playing for Eintracht Frankfurt - or so claim French outlet Foot Mercato.

Given the immediate success former teammate Omar Marmoush has had at Manchester City, this might not be a bad move for the Gunners.