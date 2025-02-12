Arsenal striker Kai Havertz could now miss the rest of the season thanks to a hamstring injury. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have been dealt a significant blow in their Premier League title quest thanks to Kai Havertz’s injury.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German forward picked up an injury during the club’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai and was due to face further tests on the club’s arrival back in England.

The Athletic reported earlier today (February 12) that Havertz, 25, has suffered a torn hamstring and could now miss the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Arsenal have not commented on the scale of Havertz’ injury, his possible long-term absence would provide a serious headache for manager Mikel Arteta after the Gunners did not bolster their attacking options during the recent transfer window.

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz could now miss the rest of the season thanks to a hamstring injury. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal failed in their bid to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa last month. Havertz had been due to lead Arsenal’s line for the remainder of the campaign, with Arteta even admitting it was possible the Germany international could be forced to play every game.

Gabriel Jesus is out for the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month. Bukayo Saka has been absent since December but it is hoped the England international – who travelled with his team-mates to the Middle East – could return next month.

Gabriel Martinelli also faces a spell on the sidelines after he was forced off injured in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup second-leg semi-final defeat at Newcastle last week. It leaves the Gunners with only Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri as the club’s recognised forward players.

Arteta is likely to provide an update on Havertz – who has scored 15 goals across 34 appearances this season – in his pre-Leicester press conference on Friday.