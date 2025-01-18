Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wayne Rooney is in talks for a huge new TV job after he was sacked as manager of Plymouth Argyle at the end of last year.

The former England striker, 39, is eyeing up a lucrative move to the rejigged Match of the Day show following long-term presenter Gary Lineker’s departure at the end of this season. He hopes to join new hosts Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates on the BBC highlights show as a rotating guest pundit.

He could command up to £200,000 a year, depending on how many appearances he makes. He was sacked as manager of Plymouth Argyle at the end of last year, with the side rooted to the bottom of the Championship.

A source told The Sun: “Punditry is one of a number of options open to Wayne for the future. He worked alongside Gary and co at the Euros last summer, and was a huge hit with viewers. He’s also eminently likeable with a forensic knowledge and love of the game.

“Match of the Day and a couple of other broadcasters are interested in having him on their programming. Wayne and the BBC are in early stage negotiations but it is looking promising and he is taking some time to work out exactly what he wants to do next”. Last April, Rooney was forced to withdraw from his debut appearance on the show because of a back injury.