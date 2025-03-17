Chat show host Lorraine Kelly has called Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Lady Sarra Hoy as “absolutely remarkable” as they both deal with health diagnoses.

Six-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris, 48, was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2023, and revealed in October last year that it was terminal. His wife Lady Sarra also has multiple sclerosis (MS) and spoke to Kelly about her and Sir Chris’ health conditions in an interview on her eponymous ITV show.

But Lady Sarra’s diagnosis came just one week after her husband’s condition was confirmed, and initially, she did not reveal it to him.

Speaking to Kelly, she said: “Other women contact me to say, my partner, my dad, my uncle, they've gone and got tested, it's been found and it's been treated. There's another version of my life where I'm still unaware that something is trundling on.

Sir Chris and Lady Sarra Hoy during a visit to Leeds Children's Hospital.

“Here and now, I'm really lucky. We've been unlucky in a very small area of our lives. The rest, we are surrounded by wonderful people.

“I've always been Chris' number one fan, and to see people saying these lovely things about him, I can't put into words what it's meant to both of us.”

“You meet some extraordinary people, don’t you, doing this job? She [Lady Sarra] is unbelievable”, Kelly said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), ahead of their interview on her Monday morning show. Kelly said she wanted to help promote March4March,a new mental health campaign launching on Lorraine throughout the month to support those who suffer with low mood.

Kelly said: “She [Lady Sarra] finds a lot of peace and comfort in going for a walk, going for a walk with the kids or with Chris. Chris has got stage four cancer and Sarra has got MS, and she didn’t tell Chris for a while because the focus was on how he was doing, and then she had to tell him, because she was going for check-ups and treatment, and he would be thinking: ‘Where’s she off to?'

“They’ve had some tough times, but what she says is: ‘We’re fine, just now. They are absolutely remarkable.”

Last October, Scottish cycling great Sir Chris Hoy shared the news that he had been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer a year earlier and that his condition was terminal. | Getty Images

GMB co-host Richard Madeley told Kelly he had received a prostate check-up “purely because of him”. He said: “It’s the Chris Hoy effect. That has actually happened and it has saved lives and they are a remarkable couple and I went away from that feeling really hopeful and uplifted.

“We’re going to show it today, later on in the show. She said that when he [Sir Chris] was coming out of an interview, and they’d be talking about his diagnosis and all of that, and then he almost got run over by a bus.

“She went: ‘See, see what can happen? You never know what’s happening. Just live in the now.'”

After Sir Chris revealed his diagnosis, the charity Prostate Scotland credited an increased awareness of the disease to the former cyclist’s “openness”, and said there had been “record spikes” in visits to its webpages.