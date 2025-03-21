Millions of people cross the country will be raising money for Comic Relief today (March 21).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual charity fundraising day is upon us, with fundraisers going on up and down the country. The annual television fundraiser is also back, celebrating its 40th anniversary on air.

The show has provided some iconic moment over the years, and viewers will be hoping for some more in 2025. Here’s what you can expect from this year’s show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Red Nose Day 2025?

Red Nose Day 2025 is on Friday, March 21. The day usually sees fundraiser take place across the country, including in schools, workplaces and community centres.

Is Comic Relief on TV tonight?

Comic Relief: Funny For Money will air live from 7pm on BBC1 on Friday, March 21. | BBC-Ray Burmiston/Comic Relief-Rachel Joseph,Nicky Johnston/Hearst MagazinesUK-Matthew Shave/ITV Studios&Freemantle-Matt Frost

Yes, the annual televised fundraiser, this year named ‘Comic Relief: Funny For Money’, will air live from 7pm on BBC1 on Friday, March 21.

Presenters for the 40th anniversary show will include Davina McCall, Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond, Joel Dommett, Jonathan Ross, and Alesha Dixon from 7pm until 10pm. AJ Odudu and Tom Allen will take over hosting duties from 10pm onwards.

Who is on Comic Relief tonight?

The live show is set to feature live performances, as well as sketches and exclusive clips. Fundraising updates will be provided for some hugh challenges undertaken by BBC stars including Radio 1 DJ Jamie Laing, who is set to finish his Ultra Marathon Man challenge on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas are set to reunite on screen for a comedy sketch about the Gallagher brother ahead of Oasis’s highly-anticipated reunion tour later this year.

The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas are reuniting to play Liam and Noel Gallagher in a new Oasis-themed Comic Relief sketch. | Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief/PA Wire

EastEnders is also set to air a special mini-episode during the show, focusing on Phil Mitchell’s mental health journey.

Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise are set for their first ever comic crossover. Sally Breton, who plays Lucy in Not Going Out and Martha in Beyond Paradise, will be at the centre of the sketch, which will also feature Lee Mack and Kris Marshall.

Chabuddy G will be unveiled as the newest Gladiator in a sketch set to air during the live show. The Kurrupt FM manager is aiming to give stars such as Nitro, Diamond and Dynamite a run for their money in the famous arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chabuddy G join the Gladiators for a Comic Relief sketch | BBC/Comic Relief 2025/Colin Hopkins

Comedians Rachel Parris and Russell Kane will also be revealed as the two newest Strictly Come Dancing professional partners. Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will also feature in the sketch.

Comedian Munya Chawawa will take on a new role - as Succession star Brain Cox’s understudy in his new critically-acclaimed West End play The Score. The pair will be seen together as Munya tries to makes some suggestions to the veteran actor.

How to donate to Comic Relief

You can donate to Comic Relief right now by visiting the charity’s website and choosing the amount you would like to send. As is tradition, phone and text donations will also be opened throughout the live fundraiser on BBC1.