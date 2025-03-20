Radio 1 DJ Jamie Laing has started his penultimate ultra marathon as part of his gruelling challenge for Comic Relief.

The former Made In Chelsea star is aiming to run five ultra marathons in just five days, and set off on his four run of the challenge this morning (March 20). Jamie, 36, is running from London to Manchester over the five days, with day four seeing him run another 30.2 miles from Kegworth to Matlock.

There has been an update in the fundraiser for the charity, as Greg James revealed on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show that Jamie has surpassed £500,000 in donations. The star has raised £510,665 since beginning the challenge on Monday (March 17).

Radio 1 DJ Jamie Laing was emotional as he finished a tough day during his Ultra Marathon Man challenge for Comic Relief. | Getty Images

Hearing the new updated total while running, Jamie said: “At every single point I think I'm going to give up, as I came in here I thought I don't think I can do this anymore, and then something like this happens, something like this where I get an update, people have donated and suddenly you get some endorphins, some energy, something in your muscles that just goes come on you can do this!”

It comes after Jamie had an emotional day on Wednesday, when he admitted that he was struggling to “find the energy” to keep going. He said: “I’m a little bit broken if I’m honest. It’s just not what I was expecting. I feel pretty emotional from it all. People are here with signs saying ‘go on Jamie!’ I’m trying to find the energy I usually bring but I just can’t find that this morning."

However, his spirits were renewed after Greg and Breakfast Show listeners gave him messages of support, leading to Jamie completing his run to Loughborough.

Jamie is set to arrive at BBC’s Salford studios on Friday (March 21), coinciding with the broadcaster’s live bumper Red Nose Day appeal ‘Comic Relief: Funny For Money’. If you want to donate to Jamie’s fundraiser, you can visit the Comic Relief website.