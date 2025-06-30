The death of popular drag artist The Vivienne has been ruled as misadventure, a coroner has ruled.

James Lee Williams, 32, was found dead in the bath at their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, on Sunday, January 5. The inquest heard they had likely died two days earlier, on Friday evening, after taking ketamine.

Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, concluded: “The medical cause of death is cardio-respiratory arrest due to ketamine use. The conclusion, on the balance of probabilities, I’m satisfied that James Williams’ death was a misadventure, he took ketamine but he did not intend to take his own life.”

Williams, known for winning the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, had a history of drug use but was not known to be routinely using ketamine at the time of death. The inquest heard Williams, who used they/them pronouns, had been enjoying a break following the Christmas run of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and were looking forward to the next stage of the theatre tour.

The performer’s friend, Bobby Musker, said he was the last person to have spoken with Williams via a video call at around 8.30pm on the Friday. “I knew he was not sober,” Musker told Warrington Coroner’s Court. “He struggled with his sobriety but he really tried his hardest not to do it. It was not a constant thing.”

He added: “I could tell when he was on it. He mentioned he had been to Liverpool in an Uber. I knew that he had been to get ketamine.”

Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

After concerns over a lack of contact, Musker asked Williams' neighbour, Janine Godbold, to check on them. She found Williams in the bath, unresponsive. “He just looked like he was sleeping,” she told the court tearfully. “I ran over to him and put my hand under his head. I kept hold of him, I kept talking to him.”

Emergency responders pronounced Williams dead at the scene. Paramedic Daniel Davies confirmed there was no pulse and no signs of life upon arrival.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Philpotts of Cheshire Police said officers found several drug snap bags at the scene, but concluded there was no evidence of third-party involvement or foul play. “It was likely Williams had died after a medical episode in the bath, possibly brought on by drug use,” he said.

A toxicology report indicated a relatively high level of ketamine, which toxicologist Dr Kerry Taylor said could have decreased after death. Pathologist Dr David Butterworth confirmed there was no evidence of drowning, adding: “This man has died from the effects of cardio respiratory arrest due to the use of ketamine.”

Although Williams had previously struggled with substance abuse, including ketamine, cocaine and alcohol, the family said drugs did not define who they were.

Williams’ father, Lee, told the hearing: “(They) were just an outgoing character who was full of life, (they) just wanted to make people laugh… (they) achieved (their) goals… Along the way (they) always wanted to try to help his community… (They) loved the stage, that’s where (they) saw the rest of (their) career being.”