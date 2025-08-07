Louis Russell has signed up for two dating shows which are airing this summer - but fans think he could not only already be in a relationship but also already be a dad.

Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell, aged 24, is currently appearing on the third season of Netflix dating series Perfect Match, which is airing on Netflix. The show sees singles who have already appeared in Netflix shows come together in a Mexican villa in the hopes of matching up and finding love.

It’s safe to assume, however, that he didn’t actually find his perfect match - even though right now he seems to be getting on very well with The Ultimatum’s Sandy Gallagher.

That’s because next week he’ll also be making his debut on Celebs Go Dating. To explain how that works . . . Perfect Match was actually filmed in autumn 2024, while Celebs Go Dating was only filmed a couple of months ago so there is actually a gap of at least six months between the filming of the shows, if not more. But, Netflix decided not to release PM until earlier this month, while the bosses at Channel 4 decided to release CGD much quicker after filming. The result is the overlap where lucky Louis seems to be on two dating shows at once.

But, even though Channel 4 have got their show out pretty soon after it was actually made, it seems viewers are still behind with what’s really going on in Louis’ life right now as he appears to be in a relationship, and fans now have reason to believe he’s also become a dad.

Here’s all we know.

Netflix star Louis Russell is taking part in two dating shows airing in August 2025, but he's apparently in a relationship and may even be a dad. Photo by Instagram/@louis_russell. | Instagram/@louis_russell

Who is Louis Russell in a relationship with?

Louis seems to be be enjoying a new romance with Love Island USA’s Huda Mustafa. The pair were spotted out together, hand-in-hand, last month.

He was previously rumoured to be dating his CBD co-star Olivia Hawkins, who appeared on Love Island in 2023 and Love Island: All Stars earlier this year

Why do people think Louis Russell is a dad?

People are convinced the reality star may have quietly become a father earlier this year?! The rumour mill kicked off after the Reality Receipts podcast hinted that a baby born in January 2025 might be tied to the Londoner.

Discussing Louis apparent new relationship during the August 1 episode, the hosts claimed they believe Louis had fathered a child in secret.

They said: “We hinted that him and Huda might have more in common than we thought… yeah… I hear that’s the truth… he has a secret baby out there, but we don’t want to…. a secret baby or one very, very close to being born.

“Obviously we don’t have the details. We wouldn’t out someone that’s not in the reality space, and we don’t know if she is or not, there’s no information on the mom… we wouldn’t want to dox someone like that.” They didn’t mention any names, but the suggestion that Louis could have a child was enough to send fans wild and start speculating.

Louis has not addressed the rumour, either to confirm or deny it. He’s also recently been very private about his dating situation on his social media pages, opting instead to has kept his posts vague and brand-focused. But, that’s not surprising given that he’s in two big dating shows this summer and contestants are contractually obliged not to give the game away about their current romantic statuses until the show - or shows in Louis’ case - have finished airing.

The Reality Receipts podcast hosts did note that his social media pages don’t give “dad-to-be” vibes, but also said they think perhaps it could be something that comes out as part of his Perfect Match journey. We’ll have to watch and wait and see, but for now there’s no concrete proof about the dad rumours.

Who is Louis Russell?

Model Louis first came in to the spotlight when he appeared on not one, but two seasons of saucy Netflix dating series Too Hot to Handle (THTH).

The series sees a group of singles who normally priortise the physical side of relationships put together in a sun-soaked villa. Once there, where they are asked to abstain from all forms of physical contact. Instead, they must see if they can build genuine connections - all under the close eye of an AI cone called Lana. If they succeed, they’ll be rewarded, but if they give in to their physical desires than there are consequences.

Louis first appeared on season 5, and then returned for season 6. On both occasions, he broke his fair share of Lana’s rules but failed to find a lasting romance either time.