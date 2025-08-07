Love Is Blind’s Amber Desiree "AD" Smith has revealed the three things she and fiancé Ollie Sutherland are ‘battling’ are they prepare for marriage.

The American star met her Londoner husband-to-be, who was on the UK version of the hit Netflix dating show, while they were both taking part in another of the streamer’s dating shows - Perfect Match.

The show sees stars from across the Netflix universe and beyond come together in a luxury villa in Mexico for a chance to date and find the one. It worked very well for AD and Ollie, who are not only getting married but are also expecting a baby later this year.

AD’s career has taken off since she starred in season 6 of LIB, which aired on Valentine’s Day 2024. She now hosts her own podcast called What’s The Reality where she interviews other beloved reality TV faces. In this week’s episode AD interviewed Nick Lachey, host of both Love is Blind US and Perfect Match.

In the interview, AD asked 51-year-old Nick about the secret to a long lasting relationship. The star has been married to his wife Vanessa Lachey, aged 44, who he co-presents LIB with, for 14 years and they have been together for 20 years.

He said: “I don't think there is a secret. . . If it was that easy I would bottle it and sell it and right be a gazillionaire. . . We always say three things are are kind of paramount for us. . . Communication, cliche but it's it's very true . . . Trust, I think you have to have in any relationship . . . Respect, as long as you respect each other I think you can get through pretty much anything.”

Love Is Blind’s Amber Desiree "AD" Smith and Ollie Sutherland are getting married and having a baby. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

This led to AD making a confession about her relationship. “Ollie and I are working on those three,” she said. Nick replied and told her that you “never stop working”.

AD continued: “Those are three things that we are battling right now.” She then asked Nick if he had any advice for her before she got married, gesturing towards her engagement ring. Nick responded: “My brother said this to me once ‘my best advice to you guys (meaning he and Vanessa) is don't take other people's advice because what works for - one person, one couple - doesn't necessarily work for another’.”

He went on: “So, it's one of those things that you got to kind of like . . . in a weird kind of sick way . . . you've got to enjoy the the struggle. It's part of the journey. It's part of the process and when you come out on the other side of those struggles, you you have this sense of accomplishment that you figured it out. But you got to kind of figure it out together.” AD commented “Go through it to get through it.”

Just like many Netflix reality shows, Perfect Match was actually filmed last year and Smith and Sutherland were spotted together shortly after filming concluded in Mexico, beginning rumours that they were a couple. The pair never publicly spoke about the romance between them — either to confirm or deny their union - that is until the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion in March when they confirmed that not only are they are couple but they are due to wed.

Then, in May, they delighted their fans by revealing they are expecting a baby. They shared the news by sharing a video on their Instagram pages where they walk towards each other and then hold hands. AD then stops to straighten Ollie’s collar and this is when they both turn towards the camera and reveal AD’s baby bump which they both rest their hands on. The caption for the video reads: “How you changed my world, you’ll never know.”