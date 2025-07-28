You no longer have to wonder what it’s like to have a date in a Love is Blind pod as you could be going on one as the hit Netflix show goes on tour.

A little over five years ago, the idea that two people could fall in love just from having conversations in pods, where they could only hear each other but not see each other, was ridiculous . . . but then Love is Blind burst on to our TV screens on Valentine’s Day 2020 and now it’s fair to say that most single people would love for their chance to do just that.

The Love is Blind pods are iconic. They are the same with every edition of the show - and are replicated around the world for the various versions of the hugely popular Netflix dating show, including US, UK, Germany, Brazil and Sweden.

Multiple couples have fallen in love sight unseen in the pods, and there are 13 couples from the various seasons of Love is Blind US and UK are still together, suggesting that love really is blind (or at least it can be if you’re really lucky).

In the UK, the debut series of Love is Blind aired last August, and the second series is going to land on Netflix this August - whatsmore, the exact release date is just days away - plus the casting team are currently looking for single men and women to take part in series 3.

But, if you are single and want a chance to have your very own pod date in real life then you’re in luck as Love is Blind UK is officially going on tour. Dating brand Thursday has teamed up with the iconic series from your screen to three UK cities.

Dating brand Thursday has teamed up with Love is Blind UK to take the iconic Netflix dating series on tour to three major UK cities. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Keep reading to find out which cities will be visited on the tour, as well as details of how you can apply to take part.

Which cities is the Love is Blind UK and Thursday tour visiting?

The tour will be visiting three cities; London, Manchester and Glasgow.

When is the Love is Blind UK and Thursday tour?

The tour is taking place in August. The dates for each location are on three consecutive Thursdays and are are as follows:

London: August 7

Manchester: August 14

Glasgow: August 21

Where is the Love is Blind UK and Thursday tour?

The tour will be at the following venues for each location:

London: 100 Wardour Street, Soho - from 6.30pm and 11.30pm

Manchester: Box, 125 Deansgate, Manchester - from 6.30pm to 11pm

Glasgow: Citation, 40 Wilson Street, Merchant City - from 6.30pm to 11pm

What will happen at the Love is Blind UK and Thursday tour?

Attendees to three events are invited to step into Love is Blind: UK style iconic pods for a night of speed dating where they’ll test whether you can form a connection with someone before actually seeing them - just like on the show.

The information provided about the night reads: “Expect confessional couch catch ups, pod style experiences and some very special guests in attendance.”

People are also asked to please note that not every guest will be able to experience the pods due to time and capacity. They will be first come, first served on the night of the event. But, there will be a mixer for everyone to join - and organisers have teased there will be plenty more fun and surprises to get involved with throughout the evening.

How can I get tickets to the Love is Blind UK and Thursday tour?

Tickets are available for free for single men and women. You can get them online now by visiting the Thursday website. Please note, a limited number of tickets are available for each venue and attendeeds must be aged 21 plus.