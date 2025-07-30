The Love is Blind UK series 2 cast has been announced - and one of the contestants has a very unusual way of looking for love.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 15 men and 15 women who have signed up for the hit Netflix dating experiment which asks people to date sight unseen to answer the time old question of ‘is love blind?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone has their own methods when it comes to looking for one; many people look for chemistry, others go on gut instinct, while a lot of people trust what their heart is saying.

But, there’s one man on this year’s show who is following a different organ entirely . . . and it’s not the other one you’re thinking of either . . . it’s his spleen (yes, you read that right).

33-year-old Londoner Patrick, who describes himself as ‘deeply spiritual’, said he’ll be guided by his spleen when he enters in to the show’s famous pods - where singles can hear each other but not see each other.

Love is Blind UK series 2 Patrick, a human design coach who will be decided in his search for love by his spleen. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

According to the details about Patrick, who is a human design coach, he’ll be relying on the organ to let him know if he’s met the right woman, even through a wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also know that Partick ended his longest relationship because he didn’t know himself well enough, but after putting in the work and feeling secure about himself once again, love is what he’s after.

Patrick believes relationships should be magnetic but has yet to be drawn to Mrs Right. Hopefully, a special someone inside the pods will tap into his splenic instinct. . .

It seems that the 2025 series will be very interesting, if Patrick’s approach is anything to go by. I can’t wait to see him explain exactly how his spleen guides him, and how his potential matches respond to that.

Also included in the line-up is retired pub landlord Tom, aged 35 (yes, you read that right too), Demola, a 31-year-old financial analyst, coffee shop owner Tara, aged 33, and 29-year-old singer Aanu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first episodes of this year’s series will air on Netflix on Wednesday August 13.

Patrick’s approach is likely to raise questions among viewers and fellow participants. . . As will his unusual occupation for that matter. Until we wait for Patrick’s scenes to air to hear from the man himself, here’s what we know.

What is a human design coach?

Patrick describes his role as a human design coach on his Instagram page, ProjectorPatrick, as follows: “Human Design is a tool that shows you how your energy is uniquely built to work. It combines ancient wisdom and modern science to give you a personal blueprint for making decisions, using your gifts, and living with more alignment and less burnout.”

He further states that human design is a system that shows a map of your unique self. It shows your gifts, themes, life roles and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are five types of human design; manifestors, generators, manifesting generators, projectors and reflectors. Each type has a unique aura.

Your type is determined by your name and date and time of birth. You can find out yours by viewing a free human design chart on Patrick’s website.

How can you be guided by your spleen?

The spleen represents instinct, intuition, fear and immune system. It's the oldest and most primal awareness centre, according to followers of human design.

We’ll have to wait until Love is Blind UK airs to learn more from Patrick.