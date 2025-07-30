Netflix has reportedly axed a reality competition show after it was branded an “expensive flop” for the streaming platform.

Battle Camp premiered on streaming site earlier this years and feature stars from other Netflix reality show as they went head-to-head in a series of challenges. The cast included stars from shows such as Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle and Perfect Match among others.

Bosses pumped money into the production of Battle Camp, with the show filmed on location in Mexico in a purpose-built camp set. The cast were also paid for their time on the ten-part show, with the winner also walking away with $250,000.

Battle Camp has been axed from Netflix after just one series. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

However, Netflix has now reportedly cancelled the series after an underwhelming response from viewers and critics, according to The Sun. A source close to the show told the newspaper: “There were so many individuals taking part in the show, with 18 contestants in total.

"The fact that they all charged a fee to take part and that it was filmed on location, made it unusually costly. Plus the format — set in a camp which was purpose-built from scratch for the show — relied on multiple challenges, each costing big money to set up.

"It was an expense Netflix would have been happy to shoulder, except it didn’t meet their expectations. The hope was that it would create the sense of there being a ‘Netflix reality universe’, but most people who watched it didn’t think the show was out of this world.”

The first series of Battle Camp premiered in April 2025, with Squid Game: The Challenge star Lorenzo Nobilio being crowned champion. Battle Camp is just the latest Netflix reality show to face the chop from the streaming giant.

Celebrity Bear Hunt, presented by Bear Grylls and Holly Willoughby, was axed after just one series. The series featured British celebrities such as Shirley Ballas, Boris Becker, Mel B, and Steph McGovern take to the Costa Rican rainforest where they were hunted down by Grylls, with the winner being the star who could outlast the survival expert. Rapper and chef Big Zuu was crowned winner in the final episode.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Netflix took the decision to axe Celebrity Bear Hunt, which did draw in viewers, after weighing up production costs with a new focus on live event content rather than pre-recorded shows.

A source told the newspaper: “Everyone was very proud of the show but when it came to it, it was just so expensive to make. You had to have a whole set in Costa Rica, loads of staff and loads of celebrities. The overheads were eyewatering.”